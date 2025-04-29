Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in World Kinect by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. World Kinect’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

