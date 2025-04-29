Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of VKTX opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

