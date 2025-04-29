Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,292 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

