Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 634.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

NLR stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.