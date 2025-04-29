Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.82. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

