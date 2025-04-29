Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of Evolution Petroleum worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 275.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 234,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPM. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPM stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.