First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Busey worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,173.75. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

