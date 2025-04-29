First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

