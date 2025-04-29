Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,547 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 141,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SoundThinking by 93.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 245.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $196.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

