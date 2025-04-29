Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Rezolute by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In related news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,267 shares in the company, valued at $363,154.90. This trade represents a 14.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694 in the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rezolute Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

