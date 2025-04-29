Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

GTY stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

