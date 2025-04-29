Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 382.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,706 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.