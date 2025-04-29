Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.6 %

TDOC opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.