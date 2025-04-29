Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Shake Shack by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $145.00 target price on Shake Shack and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

