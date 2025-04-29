Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after buying an additional 1,899,981 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 458,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 181,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

STNG opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

