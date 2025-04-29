Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,425.92. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,371 shares of company stock worth $6,856,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.