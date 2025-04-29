Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,216 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 221,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.3 %

OI opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.