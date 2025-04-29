Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

