Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,162 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

FNB opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.