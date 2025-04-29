Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 910.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 495,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.2 %

MGY stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

