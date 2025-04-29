Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

