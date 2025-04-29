Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,958.50. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,947.10. The trade was a 43.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

