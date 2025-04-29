IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IES were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

