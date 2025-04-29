Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

