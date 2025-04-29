Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

