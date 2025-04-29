Invesco Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Expro Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 318,043 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.87 million, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

