Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 2,001,198 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 557,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,674,000 after acquiring an additional 380,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,700,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,823,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,367,314.81. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,685. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RELY

Remitly Global Price Performance

RELY opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.