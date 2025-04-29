Invesco Ltd. Sells 23,041 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $5,804,000.

Trading Down 1.8 %

GGAL opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

