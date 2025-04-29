Invesco Ltd. Sells 954 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

