Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $21.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $16.72 on Monday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 674,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

