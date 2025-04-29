Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.