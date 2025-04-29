Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 237,224 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 392.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,224 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.06. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

