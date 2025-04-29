Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,356 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $579.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.