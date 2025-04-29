MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 420,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

View Our Latest Report on MannKind

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.