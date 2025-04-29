Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

