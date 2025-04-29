Mariner LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

TLK opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

