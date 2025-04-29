Mariner LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 382.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 2.6 %

SEB stock opened at $2,511.00 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,412.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,684.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2,700.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.