Mariner LLC Has $883,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 661,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average is $255.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

