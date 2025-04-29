Mariner LLC Has $904,000 Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOC. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

