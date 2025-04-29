Mariner LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $27,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after buying an additional 274,270 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,875,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

