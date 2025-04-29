Mariner LLC Increases Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 348.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $926.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

