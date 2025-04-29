Mariner LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

