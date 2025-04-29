Mariner LLC Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,306,000 after buying an additional 208,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $73,572,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

