Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Barclays PLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

APAM stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

