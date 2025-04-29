Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

