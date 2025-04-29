Mariner LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

