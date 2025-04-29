Mariner LLC Sells 9,904 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841,863 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

