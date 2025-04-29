MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 707,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after buying an additional 208,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

