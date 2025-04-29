NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,754,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,209 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after buying an additional 702,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

