On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in ON were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $259,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 338.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 459,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 96.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ON by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

